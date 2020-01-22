red-velvet-world-tour-confirmed-by-sm-entertainment-as-wendy-recovers-from-fall

Red Velvet fans, get ready – the girls could be coming to a stage near you.

The girl band’s agency SM Entertainment has confirmed that Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri will be embarking on a world tour this year, and consider our interest piqued.

The Peek-A-Boo singers currently have four planned dates in Osaka, Fukuoaka and Yokohama in Japan, but it has been confirmed that the girls will be taking their show worldwide.

A statement from SM Entertainment read: ‘Following their overseas tour, they will continue their arena tour in Osaka, Japan, on January 23rd, and they plan to meet fans through a world tour concert, so the expectations for Red Velvet‘s achievements in 2020 is growing.’

It is unclear when this tour will start, or where Red Velvet will be performing – but we can only hope there are some European dates on the list.

An influx of K-pop concerts in the UK have been announced, with BTS playing Twickenham Stadium this July and SEVENTEEN and ATEEZ also visiting London in the coming months.

However, the band will need time to fully regroup, as Wendy is currently sitting out on the La Rouge In Japan dates following her horror fall.

The singer broke her pelvis and wrist and suffered facial injuries after she fell on stage while rehearsing for the SBS Gayo Daejeon at Christmas.

Police are reportedly investigating Korean network SBS for negligence causing grievous bodily harm.





