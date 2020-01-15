red-sox-leadership-to-address-alex-cora-removal

The Red Sox will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to address the removal of Alex Cora as manager.

Owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom are scheduled to speak. ESPN will carry video.

Cora and the Red Sox parted ways after Cora was implicated in an illegal sign-stealing scheme following an MLB investigation. Cora, as bench coach for the Houston Astros in 2017, was found to have established and maintained a system that used electronic devices in a manner forbidden by the league to decode sign sequences and help batters gain an edge.

Cora left the Astros after Houston won the World Series in 2017 to become the manager of the Red Sox. In his first season, he led Boston to a World Series.

But Cora appeared to bring his sign-stealing methods to the Red Sox as well. The organization is being investigated by MLB for transgressions during the 2018 season.

Cora has yet to be punished for his role in the schemes in Houston because the investigation into the Red Sox, launched in early January, is not finished.

As for the 2020 season, the Red Sox are in a mess. They are without a manager less than a month before pitchers and catchers report for spring training. They have a first-time baseball operations leader in Chaim Bloom, hired away from the Tampa Bay Rays to change the organization’s approach to team building. They’re coming off a disappointing season, having missed the playoffs just one year out of winning a title. Cora’s departure leaves a giant void.