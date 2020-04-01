red-dead-redemption-3:-release-date-and-gameplay.-is-there-any-new-instalment-or-a-sequel-of-red-dead-redemption?-find-out!

Red Dead Redemption has been quite a popular video game series of all the times, to gamers and non-gamers alike. Published by Rockstar Games, it is a successor to the 2004 Red Dead revolver and was available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.It has only been like two years that the Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released and is still played by millions actively, and scoring 9+ ratings in most reviews. It has also been commercially successful.Talking about Red Dead Redemption 3, it is quite early to even expect a new development. A video game project as huge as Red Dead Redemption takes time in development. With time, it gets new updates and new bugs to fix. in case of this, it is quite hard to begin the development of an entirely new installment is not already in talks, unfortunately.One of the other reasons why developers and producers will not think of a 3rd one just yet is because the story has already been told. Head writer, Dan Houster, however, is quite hopeful about a 3rd installment and belives that Rockstar might think of a third installment series if Red Dead Redemption 2 will be blooming financially.Red Dead Redemption delivers elements of firearms, horses, urban areas to undeveloped areas, bandits, trains, killing, shooting, etc. There are missions for the player to move forward with the story. It falls in the genre of action-adventure. Players can roam around the town while not on a mission.Combat: In this mode, a player can choose pistols, shotguns, revolvers, rifles, knives, explosives, and other kinds of weapons to target a specific person or animal. A bit similar to GTA, any crime committed by the player, can lead a person to run to the nearest police station to tell on unless the player bribes or kills the person before he reaches.Multiplayer: The Multiplayer mode is a deathmatch where the team which gets the most kills after the game ends, wins. 16 players can play in one match