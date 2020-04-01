red-dead-redemption-2:-gameplay-and-why-chapter-5-is-controversial?-latest-updates!

Red Dead Redemption has been one of the popular video games that are available on Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. The story of Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered as one of the very talented aspects of the character development, structure, and the way the story moves forward. The game has managed to grab more than enough awards.

Having being universally appraised, one chapter in the game of Red Dead Redemption is exceptional in terms of being a subject of controversy. In this chapter, Arthur, Dutch, Javier, Bill, and Micah are shipwrecked on an island.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Controversy

One reason for the controversy is the sudden change in the pace of the gameplay. This chapter is where Arthur loses his horse and his belongings, and this trigger the fans as a horse is one of the main features what makes Red Dead Redemption

One another is when in the story, the bank robbery has led to the unforgettable deaths of Hosea and Lenny, and the players weren’t even informed and let any insight into how the characters dealt with their deaths.

The gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2

The most important features of the game of RDR are firearms, horses, trains, and included maps of urban and underdeveloped areas, killings, shootings, etc. The game falls under the genre of Action-adventure. When a player is not engaged in a mission, they have a feature where they can roam around, like in GTA.

The gameplay consists of two modes, namely, combat mode and multiplayer mode

Combat mode: in here, players can choose various weapons and target a specific person or animal. In this mode, if a player commits a crime, other characters can run to the nearest police station to snitch unless the player kills the snitch before that.

Multiplayer Mode: At once, 16 players can enter one match and fight against each other in teams. Crates are found in the environment for extra weapons.