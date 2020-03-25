recording-academy-ceo-talks-industry-relief-in-wake-of-coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused one of the primary crises the music industry has observed in decades. Because the pandemic expands, artists are delaying their album releases, streaming is down, and the live sector has turn off, putting thousands of mostly freelance workers in potential dire straits.

The Recording Academy and its own charitable wing MusiCares announced the launch of the COVID-19 Relief Fund the other day having an initial $2 million fund. Tuesday on, streaming services SiriusXM, Pandora, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify and tidal announced a joint contribution to the fund.

Mason Jr. declined to provide many specifics, such as for example just how much the organizations donated to the fund, what the fund’s overall value is, and just how many folks have far been given aid so. However the Recording Academy has been one of the most vocal music organizations toward the government, getting involved in multiple letters addressed to congressional leaders. Industry leaders are pleading to add the music industry in a potential stimulus package and so are concerned that their many gig workers that aren’t full-time employees will be neglected.

Rolling Stone spoke with Mason Jr. on the phone Tuesday to go over his concerns on COVID-19’s effect on the music industry, the resilience of music and the necessity for rest from the government.

What can you see because the biggest challenge the is facing in light of COVID-19?I’m just concerned for the people inside our music community. I’m concerned for everyone on earth, but as acting president of the Academy specifically, I’m concerned for several social individuals who create music and work round the music industry. I’m concerned for fans of music, because there’s not the power for the creators in order to continue to released the quantity of music they normally do.

I’m concerned that not merely will our creators and [the] music community [not] have the ability to earn a living, [they won’t] have the ability to create this content that is out all over the world and brings people together. Music can be an integral section of our society inside our lives. It’s an excellent thing to possess together for folks to come, and I believe you’re seeing it happen a bit on the virtual side where folks are streaming concerts, which includes been incredible. It’s likely to be hard for a number of visitors to create songs. You can’t visit the studio to record, you can’t hire musicians to up back you, you can’t have co-writers to collaborate with.

Because the relief fund’s launch, who’s been requesting aid probably the most? Is it via smaller recording artists or behind-the-scenes workers mainly?It’s really widely spread out amongst all the groups you spoke of. We’re seeing artists, we’re seeing musicians, crew members. Everything from that bass player in New Jersey that was supposed to be playing that tour to that rock drummer from Atlanta going to Europe on an eight-week tour. Each day we’re seeing several a huge selection of calls; we’ve gotten 3,000 calls from people who need help. You’ll see that number continue to grow and I think it will be across all the different sectors of music industry.

The cap for all those requesting help from the fund was $1,000. Has that expanded with the brand new funds to arrive?We’re attempting to focus on that now. You want to give whenever you can to individuals who ask. The total amount we give and just how many people we service will really be influenced by just how much we raise and just how many individuals who raise their hand with need. We’re paying from rent, medical bills, groceries; those who are needing health care. There’s a wide variety of items that this money must cover also it can’t be raised by us fast enough. We have to have the ability to help more folks in the market. I know it is a widespread issue, even airlines are discussing how they [can’t] survive for lots of months without help. Invest the that right down to our level, plenty of musicians and folks round the music community, we are able to survive for a couple days without help at this stage, so attempting to raise just as much money once we can we’re.

Are you experiencing any idea just how much it would try adequately fund a relief effort for this to become more substantial?I don’t think we’re likely to have the ability to look after everybody in every their needs, period. It’s likely to be very difficult to do. So that it will be impossible for all of us to set lots and say you want to raise $500 million to cover back all of the musicians who lost their money.

The Recording Academy has been one of the most vocal groups trying for federal assistance within an extremely vocal music industry overall. Perhaps you have heard whatever enables you to feel confident your pleas will undoubtedly be answered?We’ve been very active in D.C., we’ve been dealing with we and lobbyists there to ensure we are contained in some of those stimuluses packages; we want something appropriated for our community. We’re trying to make sure our voices heard. I think we’ve sent almost 20,000 letters and pieces of communication from members to our representatives in D.C., which includes been really helpful.

Do you consider you’ve been heard?I understand that we have already been heard, whether they opt to include us or not is actually out of our control. They’re in a hardcore spot. We’re one among many groups which are struggling. So we don’t pretend to believe we’re any longer or less important than other groups. And I understand we have many people that be worried about plenty of different industries. So I can only just hope they shall consider us aswell.

Per month ago, the Academy itself was the main topic of industry controversy over its fight with ousted CEO Deborah Dugan. How can you make certain these conversations aren’t muffled following the coronavirus fades?My whole focus has been attempting to do the proper things with the academy and the music community. We’re always likely to be considering what we do to ensure we still do it, and that hasn’t changed. At this time, my focus is coronavirus. We’re also continuing to create gre