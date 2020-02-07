record-number-of-migrants-intercepted-in-english-channel-again-today

The latest headlines in your inbox

A record 102 migrants have tried to cross the dangerous English Channel while the UK braces itself for Storm Ciara.

Five inflatable boats carrying people claiming to be from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria were picked up by Border Force on Friday, the Home Office said.

The group – which included seven children – is believed to be the largest number of migrants ever to have attempted the illegal crossing.

Nine of the migrants managed to get to a beach in Kent where they were detained by police.

Across the Channel, French authorities have also detained “around 30 people”.

It follows Thursday when 90 people were picked in the waters off of southern England.

Britain is also bracing itself for winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain when Storm Ciara hits this weekend.

The English Channel is the world’s busiest shipping lane, with 500 to 600 ships passing through the narrow strait every day.

On Friday, Border Force dealt with six incidents after being alerted to small boats that were headed towards the UK.

In the first incident, at around 1am, a Border Force vessel intercepted an inflatable boat which was carrying a group of 32 people – 26 men and six women – who presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

At around 2.45am, a small boat was intercepted which was carrying a group of 13 people – 12 men and one woman – who presented themselves as Iranian and Afghan nationals.

In the third incident, at around 3.55am, a Border Force vessel picked up a boat carrying a group of 15 people – 14 men and one woman – who presented themselves as Iranian nationals.

At around 8am, Kent Police detained a group of nine people – eight men and one woman- at Sandgate Beach who presented themselves as Iranian nationals.

In the fifth incident, at 10am, a Border Force vessel intercepted a boat with 10 men aboard who presented themselves as Iranian, Pakistani, Afghan and Iraqi nationals

In the sixth incident, at around 10.45am, a group of 23 people – 16 men and seven women – were found on a boat who presented themselves as Iraqi, Iranian and Syrian nationals

Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover & Deal said: “It beggars belief that another flotilla of small boats got past the French again today.

“These are serious security lapses and we need an urgent explanation from the French as to what they are doing to get a grip on this situation.

“I am mindful that the search and rescue operations this week have involved all three border force vessels, RNLI lifeboats, HM Coastguard, a plane, a helicopter, ambulance services, police and much besides. These are emergency services for the UK, diverted from vital day-to-day operations.”