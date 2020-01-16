record-northern-ireland-drug-deaths-‘tip-of-the-iceberg’,-says-dad-who-lost-son-after-taking-ecstasy

Record Northern Ireland drug deaths ‘tip of the iceberg’, says dad who...

A Belfast father whose son died after taking ecstasy during a night out has said figures showing nearly 200 people died from drugs in Northern Ireland in 2018 were “the tip of the iceberg”.

Billy Burns set up the ‘One Pill Will Kill’ campaign after his 23 year-old son Jamie’s death in 2016 to spread awareness about the danger of drugs.

Data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) revealed that 189 people died from drugs in 2018, the highest number ever recorded.

Half of these deaths (95) were men between the ages of 25-44. Men accounted for 70.4% of all deaths during the 12 months.

The number of deaths has more than doubled from the 89 drug-related deaths in 2008 and has risen by 39% from 136 deaths in 2017.

Mr Burns said that he believed the research was not telling the whole story about those killed by drugs in Northern Ireland.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that the figure only included those who had died as a direct result of drugs and that there would be many other deaths where drugs would have played a part.