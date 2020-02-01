Recently recommended St. Louis restaurants for Jan. 31

1 of 2

Pho with beef eye, beef ball, round hocks and beef flank at Joyful House

Arrachera Calavera at Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience in Ellisville

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.58HundredWhere 5800 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-279-5799; 58hundred.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • The team behind the Block in Webster Groves is serving hearty, homey fare in the city’s Southwest Garden neighborhood.What to order • The kitchen smokes and then roasts chicken for a more flavorful take on the typical roasted-chicken entree.AkarWhere 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.Alta CalleWhere 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840; altacallestl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • Creative, artfully plated Mexican fare from the team behind the Maplewood restaurant Las Palmas.What to order • The vegetable-centric fare (black-bean hummus with raw and pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) is especially impressive, as is the chicken with pepián mole verde.Balkan Treat BoxWhere 8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves • More info 314-733-5700; balkantreatbox.com • Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)The cuisine • At the brick-and-mortar version of their popular, acclaimed food truck, Loryn and Edo Nalic have expanded their menu of Bosnian, Turkish and other Balkan fare.What to order • Everything? At the very least, take a group and share the cevapi, the pide and the lahmacun.Beast Butcher & BlockWhere 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch SundayThe cuisine • The second location of David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed Belleville barbecue restaurant adds a butcher shop and a live-fire kitchen with Sunday brunch service and occasional tasting menus and other special events.What to order • All of the Beast favorites are present, including the incomparable fatty wagyu brisket, the pork steak and the basted pork belly.The BellwetherWhere The Bellwether, 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner dailyThe cuisine • The team behind the excellent Lafayette Square bistro Polite Society returns with more contemporary American fare in a sophisticated, “date-night” atmosphere.What to order • Chef Thomas Futrell’s standout dishes include a scallop carpaccio and a range of pastas.BulrushWhere 3307 Washington Boulevard • More info 314-449-1208; bulrushstl.com • Hours Dinner Thursday-Sunday (closed Monday-Wednesday)The cuisine • At one of the best new restaurants of recent years, Rob Connoley presents modern interpretations of historical Ozark foodways from 1820-1870.What to order • The oft-changing tasting menu ($100 per person, tax and service included) provides the full Bulrush experience, but there is also an a-la-carte food menu at the bar.Chao BaanWhere 4087 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-925-8250; chaobaanstl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Monday-SaturdayThe cuisine • You likely know the Prapaisilp family from their South Grand anchor the King & I. At Chao Baan, they are serving homestyle fare from Thailand’s northeast and south.What to order • Go with a group and order many dishes to share family-style: the whole fried fish, nam tok and khao tod nam sod among them.Cocina LatinaWhere 508 North Euclid Avenue • More info 314-696-2294; facebook.com/cocinaslatina • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • The restaurant Maritza Rios has dreamed of opening since she moved to St. Louis from New York City almost 20 years ago. Here she serves lomo saltado, ají de gallina and more dishes from her native Peru.What to order • Ceviche, mahi mahi “cooked” in lime juice and punctuated with the chile heat of ají limo, is an energizing start to any meal here.The Curry ClubWhere 1635 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-778-7777; stlcurryclub.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • A counter-service Indian restaurant with a focus on the cuisines of south India. The lunch special features your choice of two curries with rice and naan for $5.99.What to order • The lunch special is hard to resist, but the chef making dosas to order to one side of the counter will tempt you.ElmwoodWhere 2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-261-4708; elmwoodstl.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • Acclaimed chef Adam Altnether returns to restaurant cooking with an eclectic menu of modern, coal-fired fare.What to order • Silken Bangs Island mussels with the punch of Aleppo pepper and Szechuan peppercorns are the best mussels I’ve eaten in St. Louis.Han LaoWhere 1250 Strassner Drive, Brentwood • More info 314-932-1354; hanlaostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • Thom Chantharasy showcases the cuisine of his native Laos. In addition to Lao fare, some Thai dishes are also available.What to order • Khao poon is a spicy soup (pork broth, red-curry paste and coconut milk) with ground pork, vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs.Il PalatoWhere 222 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-224-5331; ilpalatoclayton.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • Seafood is the focus of this Italian restaurant from Michael Del Pietro (Del Pietro’s, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Tavolo V).What to order • Basil, lemon and thyme perfume a whole grilled branzino in a basil-lime vinaigrette.IndoWhere 1641 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-899-9333; indo-stl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Sunday, lunch Tuesday-Saturday (closed Monday)The cuisine • Nick Bognar, who electrified the area sushi scene at Nippon Tei, stakes his claim to the highest rank of St. Louis chefs at the wondrous, four-star Indo. Here he matches his peerless nigiri sushi with thoughtful cooking drawn from family history, the traditions of Japan and Thailand and his own restless creativity.What to order • The limited-availability omakase menu is the greatest Indo experience, but the a-la-carte menu also dazzles with nigiri sushi, laab, short-rib curry, crab donabe rice and more.Jerk SoulWhere 2016 Salisbury Street • More info 314-601-3871; facebook.com/jerksoulstl • Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday (closed Saturday)The cuisine • Jerk chicken, braised oxtails and more stellar Caribbean fare from a carryout-only storefront in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.What to order • Jerk chicken is the star here, either as a standalone dish or as the featured ingredient in pizza or other fusion dishes.Joyful HouseWhere 3900 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-696-8255; facebook.com/joyfulhouse3900 • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Wednesday)The cuisine • Joyful House serves Vietnamese fare, with an emphasis on seafood, including Viet-Cajun-style crawfish, shrimp and crab boils.What to order • Though seafood is a definite highlight, don’t overlook Joyful House’s pho or lau de, a hot pot with goat portioned for one.Katerina’s Greek RestaurantWhere 7822 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 636-900-7991; katerinastl.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • Katerina’s serves traditional Greek fare in a space that balances an upscale downtown-Clayton look with a familial vibe.What to order • Highlights include lamb shank in a tomato-red wine sauce and tender octopus over a fava-bean puree.The Last KitchenWhere 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; thelasthotelstl.com • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner dailyThe cuisine • Chef Evy Swoboda traveled states bordering the Mississippi River for inspiration for the restaurant inside the new Last Hotel.What to order • Frog legs with red beans and rice are a standout from the dinner menu; from the all-day bar menu, try the smoked and then fried chicken bites.Malinche Mexican Culinary ExperienceWhere 15939 Manchester Road, Ellisville • More info 636-220-8541; malinchestl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Saturday-Sunday (closed Tuesday)The cuisine • The family behind the late Mexican restaurant Señor Pique returns with a selection of dishes inspired by memories of their native Mexico City.What to order • There are no misses on the tight menu, but definitely don’t miss the Del Trompo (an oversized taco al pastor) and the Arrechera Calavera (a steak taco accented with bone marrow).Mayo KetchupWhere 2001 Park Avenue • More info 314-696-2699; plantaingirl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)The cuisine • Mandy Estrella (aka Plantain Girl) serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban fare in a fast-casual setting.What to order • Roasted pork is a highlight on the strong menu, both as pernil with arroz con gandules or as part of a classic Cuban sandwich.Mike’s Hot Dogs, Soups & SandwichesWhere 7293 Olive Boulevard, University City • More info 314-776-9225; mikeshotdogsstl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • The eponymous Mike Eagan Jr. dishes up hot dogs with toppings both expected (a Chicago-style dog) and not as well as burgers, sandwiches and soups.What to order • Besides the hot dogs (I like the spicy Volcano and Old Mexico varieties), Mike’s serves very good gumbo and the best buffalo-chicken sandwich in town.Morning Glory DinerWhere 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.Pie Guy PizzaWhere 4189 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-899-0444; pieguystl.com • Hours 4:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)The cuisine • New York-style pizza by the slice or whole pie is the focus of Pie Guy Pizza, Mitch Frost’s pizzeria in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district. Bonus: The restaurant’s walk-up window is open until 3:30 a.m. Friday and SaturdayWhat to order • Pizza, I guess? The crust, based on a sourdough starter and cold-fermented for three days, is terrific however you top it.PopWhere 1915 Park Avenue • More info 314-241-8100; popstlouis.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday)The cuisine • A new venture from the prolific Dave and Kara Bailey, Pop specializes in sparkling wine paired with contemporary fare.What to order • Look for off-the-beaten-path sparkling wines and try the burger (good) and fries (the closes to old-school McDonald’s fries I’ve eaten in St. Louis).Rockwell Beer Co. (Brasswell)Where 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue • More info 314-256-1657; rockwellbeer.com • Hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • This new craft brewery in the city’s Botanical Heights neighborhood includes Brasswell, a casual dining concept from acclaimed chef Gerard Craft serving burgers, brats and other beer-friendly fare.What to order • Craft’s Brasserie by Niche provides the template for Braswell’s griddled burger.SavageWhere 2655 Ann Avenue • More info 314-354-8488; savagestl.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Tuesday)The cuisine • The best new restaurant of 2018 showcases the culinary talents of Logan Ely, who transforms “humble” ingredients through fermentation, preservation and possibly alchemy into delicious, forward-thinking dishes.What to order • Place yourself in Ely’s hands with either the six-course ($55) or 12-course ($75) tasting menu.Sides of SeoulWhere 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • The Lee family serves delicious Korean fare in a fast-casual format.What to order • The Spicy Pork Bop is a signature dish, and the soups, especially seolleongtang (ox-bone broth) and kimchi jjigae, are outstanding.Sol AztecaWhere 4232 South Broadway, Suite A • More info 314-449-1505 • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • At this small Mount Pleasant storefront, owner Jesus Rojas features dishes from his native Mexico City.What to order • The Big Quesadilla is a Mexico City-style quesadilla: a long, oblong corn tortilla folded over its fillings. Opt for the cochinita pibil as the meat.Sultan Mediterranean RestaurantWhere 4200 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-390-2020; sultan-stl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • Chef-owner Jenar Mohammed draws on the fare of her native Kurdistan region of Iraq as well as other cuisines of the Levantine and Mediterranean regions.What to order • The Sultan Pilau is lamb-shank meat and basmati rice cooked in lamb stock with carrots, raisins and nuts served inside a thin, crisp phyllo shell.Taco CircusWhere 4940 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-899-0061; tacocircus.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)The cuisine • Austin, Texas, native Christian Ethridge has relocated his Tex-Mex restaurant to bigger digs in Southwest Garden.What to order • The menu features generous portions, including burritos with luscious pork steak and the St. Cecelia Plate, huevos rancheros with ground beef simmered in New Mexico red chile.Thai TableWhere 7403 Manchester Road, Maplewood • More info 314-449-6919; thaitablestl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday)The cuisine • Natthinee “Joy” Teerakawanid serves a personal selection of Thai dishes, including recipes she learned growing up in Buriram in northeastern Thailand.What to order • Nam tok beef delivers grilled steak with cilantro, red onion, scallion and toasted rice in a very spicy, lime-sharpened dressing.West End BistroWhere West End Bistro, 5513 Pershing Avenue • More info 314-354-8436; westendbistrostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)The cuisine • Kevin and Marion Green serve appealing, classic bistro fare in a neighborhood setting.What to order • Seafood is a house specialty, especially the crab-cake appetizer, shrimp and grits and bouillabaisse.Wok O TacoWhere 10633 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-473-1027 • Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (closed Sunday)The cuisine • Brothers Abel and Marcos Cervantes offer both Mexican and Chinese fare — and a few dishes that mash up the two cuisines.What to order • The best of the Mexican-Chinese fusion dishes is fried rice with al pastor-style pork. Be sure to add the tomatillo salsa.

Dutchtown restaurant offers excellent pho, hot pots and spicy shrimp, crawfish and crab boils.