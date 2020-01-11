rebel-wilson-shows-off-weight-loss-after-declaring-2020-is-‘year-of-health’

Rebel Wilson has continued to show off her weight loss and the hard work of her exercise regime – and it seems her fans are pretty impressed.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram with a snap of herself donning a red top paired with shades, while her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

And fans couldn’t help but compliment the actress on her look, after she declared 2020 her ‘year of health’.

‘How did you lose weight? You look amazing,’ one wrote as another added: ‘You look awesome, you’ve done amazingly in such a short space of time.’

And others agreed, adding: ‘You look gorgeous! Please help me get motivated! I would love to get healthy this year.’

‘You getting slimmer and slimmer. What’s your secret?’ one fan questioned.

Rebel has been working hard to keep healthy after she enlisted the help of personal trainer Gunnar Peterson last year, and she recently revealed how she aims to cut down on junk food over the next 12 months.

Sharing a series of photos of herself posing on the beach, she told her Instagram followers: ‘Okay so for me, 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year Of Health’.

‘So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!’

Reaching out to her fans, Rebel added: ‘Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?’

The Cats star previously revealed that when she first moved to the US in 2010, she was living on tortilla chips and guacamole as she only had $60 (£46) to spend per week.

Speaking on 2Day FM’s Grant, Ed and Ash, Rebel explained: ‘When I first moved to the States, I had to sell everything that I owned: my car, my computer, my apartment, everything. And I came with one suitcase, a doona [duvet] and a pillow.

‘And I actually lived on… well I pad for a furnished apartment so I had somewhere to stay, but I lived on $60 a week, which is not much.

‘I’d go to this supermarket called Trader Joe’s and get corn chips and stuff and I was surviving on corn chips and guacamole.’

Tasty, but not exactly healthy.





