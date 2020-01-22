rebekah-vardy-shares-beautiful-photo-of-her-kids-meeting-their-new-baby-sister-olivia

Rebekah Vardy has shared a photo of her children meeting their new baby sister Olivia for the first time, and fans can’t get over how cute it is.

The mother of five, 37, shared the cute moment with her followers, captioning the snap: ‘I love this picture #siblinglove’.

Becky shared two other children with husband Jamie Vardy – four-year-old Sofia and two-year-old Finlay – and the pair both have children from previous relationships, too.

Rebekah has Megan, 13, and Taylor, nine while Jamie has a 10-year-old daughter Ella, with his ex, Emma Daggett.

The latest adorable photo of their youngest, Olivia Grace, sees her being cradled by her big sister Sofia as Finlay plants a kiss on the newborn’s forehead.

Becky also shared a photo of her chilling with the little one, writing: ‘Love living in this new baby bubble. Even though Olivia is my 5th baby, I had forgotten how amazing brand new babies smell.’

She added that while some of the first photos with the new baby were from a glossy photoshoot, this is what life was actually like for them most of the time.

The WAG added: ‘This no make up pic with my hair tied up and Olivia glued to me is the actual reality of life at the moment and I’m very happy with that.’

Jamie had shared the news of the baby’s birth on Instagram on 28 December, telling the couple’s followers: ‘Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived.

‘Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.’

Thankfully, 2020 has so far seemed calmer than the end of 2019 for Becky, after she was embroiled in a public spat with fellow WAG Coleen Rooney.

Coleen had accused Becky of selling stories about her to the press, after setting up fake stories on her private Instagram account and limiting the ability to view to just Becky’s account.





