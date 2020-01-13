rebekah-vardy-‘can’t-wait-to-see-the-back-of-2019’-as-she-introduces-new-baby-olivia-to-the-world

Rebekah Vardy is looking forward to having a ‘fresh start’ in 2020 as she introduced her newborn daughter to the world.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star gave birth to her fifth child on 28 December and revealed that – with the help of their other children – herself and footballer husband Jamie have named their daughter Olivia Grace.

With baby Olivia being born so close to Christmas, Rebekah admitted she feared she would have to give birth on her own while Jamie was away.

‘I’d been very ill with anxiety and stress and was panicking that she might be born on Christmas Day, while Jamie was training and I was on my own with the kids,’ she told HELLO!.

‘The last thing I wanted was to miss Christmas Day with our children.’

After enduring a painful 16 hour labour at Leicester General Hospital, the mum-of-five only had good things to say about her husband’s support.

‘Jamie was brilliant – so supportive and encouraging,’ she said.

‘I couldn’t wait to see the back of 2019. But with a new baby and a new year ahead of us, it’s like a fresh start.’

The happy news follows a turbulent year for Rebekah, after Coleen Rooney publicly accused the 37-year-old of selling false stories about her to the press, which Rebekah denies.

In a statement posted in response to Coleen, who is married to Wayne Rooney, she wrote: ‘As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me over the years can vouch for.

‘I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant.

‘I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.’

She recently admitted that becoming a new mum again is no walk in the park as the sleepless nights began to take their toll.

On Instagram she opened up about the realities of dealing with a newborn, saying: ‘1 week post birth and i’m going to keep it real… it’s tough, sleepless nights, the kids all running riot (even though I’ll miss them dreadfully when they go back to school) sore boobs and now running on empty! [sic].’

She continued: ‘However I’ve still managed to drag myself out and get some fresh air! It’s so good for the mind.

‘Anyone feeling a bit crappy….it’s not a cure nor will it change your life but it will make you feel a damn sight better than you would just sat inside doing nothing! Get out and make yourself feel alive. Thank you all for your well wishes we really appreciate it #postpartum.’





