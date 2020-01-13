rebekah-and-jamie-vardy-reveal-the-name-of-their-baby-daughter-as-they-make-a-‘fresh-start’-following-coleen-rooney-scandal

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter: Olivia Grace.

The I’m A Celebrity star and her footballer husband welcomed their third child together on December 28, but have kept the name under wraps until now.

But they have now revealed their daughter’s name in a new interview in Hello! magazine.

Becky shares son Finlay, 23 months, and daughter Sofia, three, with Jamie but is already mother to children Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from previous relationships.

Jamie is also father to daughter Ella, five, from his past relationship with Emma Daggett.

The couple met in 2014 when Rebekah was working as a nightclub promoter. Two years later, they married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, with Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Kasabian and Jamie’s Leicester City team-mates in attendance.

In the new interview Rebekah said of the birth: ‘Jamie was brilliant – so supportive and encouraging. He even tried to crack a joke about the epidural needle to take my mind off it and the painful contractions.’

She also said that the New Year has brought about a positive mindset after a challenging few months.

In October Rebekah was at the centre of an almighty scandal after fellow WAG Coleen Rooney accused her Instagram account of leaking false stories about her.

However, Becky denied the allegations and apparently hired a legal team to conduct an investigation.



‘I couldn’t wait to see the back of 2019,’ she said. ‘But with a new baby and a new year ahead of us, it’s like a fresh start.’





