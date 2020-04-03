rebecca-ramsey-dies:-visual-effects-producer-for-major-films-and-tv-was-54

Rebecca Ramsey, whose visual effects credits include the films The Hunger Games, Watchmen and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, has died. She was 54 and passed on March 7 from complications related to a fall in her home, according to longtime friend Jenny McShane. .

Ramsey was a producer and EP of VFX, VR/AR/MR, 3D stereo, design and motion graphics for features, TV, titles, commercials and new media. She was a board member for the Visual Effects Society for several years and a longtime member of the Producers Guild.

Courtesy Jenny McShane

At the time of her death she was working as the visual effects producer on the film Clouds for Warner Brothers, directed by Justin Baldoni and slated for release sometime next year.

Her resume also includes the films Life of Pi, Spider Man 3, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.Throughout her career she worked at Stargate Studios, Base Fx, Gradient Effects, Look Effects, Modern Videofilm, Hatch, Kaleidoscope Films, RGA/LA and Todd AO Digital.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Weber. No memorial plans have yet been announced