rebecca-long-bailey-launches-labour-leadership-bid

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has announced she is standing for the Labour leadership.

Writing in the Tribune magazine, she said: ‘We need a proud socialist to lead the Labour Party, driven by their principles and an unwavering determination to see democratic socialism in our lifetime.

‘For all of these reasons and more, I have decided to stand for election to become the next leader of our party.’

She said she had not ‘rushed’ to announce her candidacy as she wanted to reflect on the referendum results.

‘To win, we need to rebuild Labour as an insurgent force and offer a vision for a new democracy,’ she said.

‘We must go to war with the political establishment, pledging a constitutional revolution that sweeps away the House of Lords, takes big money out of politics and radically shifts power away from Westminster.’

With the climate crisis spiralling and the far-right on the march, we must regroup urgently for the struggles ahead. Our task is to build a winning vision of a socialist future.https://t.co/P15RJx7ifI — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) January 6, 2020

Former deputy leader Mr Watson however cautioned the party against choosing another Corbynista after their policies were rejected by voters at two successive general elections.

‘The one that I worry about – but I don’t know what she stands for – I mean, when I look at Rebecca Long-Bailey, she’s really the continuity candidate,’ he told Sky News.

‘She sort of stands for Corbynism in its purest sense and that’s perfectly legitimate but we have lost two elections with that play.

‘But she hasn’t said anything yet; as far as I know she has not formally announced and it might be that she chimes a different note in her opening bid and that she wants to take the party in a different direction and she’s very candid about what went wrong.’

So far five other candidates have announced they intend to stand for the leadership – frontbenchers Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis, and backbenchers Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy.

Meanwhile former cabinet minister Yvette Cooper has ruled out a leadership bid.

Ms Cooper, who stood against Mr Corbyn in 2015, said: ‘The scale of Labour’s defeat challenges our whole party not just the next leader.

‘I’m not standing for Labour leader this time but I’ll keep fighting for a Labour government.’

The party’s new leader will be announced at a special conference on April 4, the party has said.

The timetable for the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn was agreed at a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) today.

A party spokeswoman said that the postal ballot of members will run from February 21 to April 2.

‘We are by far the largest political party in the UK with well over half a million members,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘We want as many of our members and supporters to take part, so it has been designed to be open, fair and democratic.’

Under the terms of the contest, candidates need to secure the nominations of least 10% (22) of the party’s MPs and MEPs.

Those who succeed will then go forward to the second stage when they must get the nominations of 5% of all constituency Labour parties or three Labour affiliates – of which at least two must be trade unions – comprising at least 5% of the fully paid-up affiliate membership.