rebecca-long-bailey-backs-abolishing-the-lords-as-she’s-accused-of-lying-again

Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said she would abolish the House of Lords if she became prime minister.

The shadow business secretary says she will unveil a radical package of constitutional measures if she wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

She told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: ‘I do want to abolish the House of Lords.

‘There would need to be checks and balances in place, but to have a set of completely unelected people doing that I don’t think is right.’

Getting rid of the second chamber would dramatically reshape the way in which Britain makes it laws, but Ms Long-Bailey is yet to offer details of exactly how the plan would work.

She added: ‘We’ll be rolling out as my campaign progresses how we intend to really shake up that constitutional package.’

It comes as the Salford and Eccles MP was accused of making inaccurate statements about her past career while standing for election.

According to The Sunday Times, Ms Long-Bailey declared in 2014 that she had been working as a solicitor ‘with the NHS’ for 10 years – but official records suggest she had only been working for six and a half years and was never employed by the NHS.

Metro.co.uk has contacted her office for comment.

That follows suggestions that her claims about ‘growing up’ watching her father fear for his job at the Salford docks were inaccurate because the docks closed when she was two and her father worked at a different site.

Meanwhile, in her Sky interview this morning, Ms Long-Bailey said that she wanted to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to remain in the UK.

In an unlikely backing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Ms Long-Bailey said the press’ treatment of Meghan was sexist.

She also indicated that if she entered Downing Street she would not stand in the way of a fresh referendum on Scottish independence.

She said: ‘I’m fully committed to the union and I don’t think that should be shaken in any way, but ultimately the people of Scotland need to make the case.

‘They’ve got their own Parliament to determine whether they want to push that and that will be for me as a prime minister to review and to look at.

‘I wouldn’t want to inhibit the democracy of people because that’s one of the most fundamental pillars that we’re proud of in this country.’

Yesterday, Ms Long-Bailey, who has long been seen as the favourite of the Labour left, secured the backing of the prominent grassroots group Momentum, which helped Jeremy Corbyn win the Labour leadership.