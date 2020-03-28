reason-why-cousins’-manager-‘disowned’-him

Ben Cousins’ manager Ricky Nixon has revealed he’s no longer connected to the former AFL star, deciding to walk away after the 2005 Brownlow Medallist refused to support his kids in favour of his drug addiction.

After being released from jail last year, the troubled former AFL star is set to be paid by Channel Seven for a documentary going live this Sunday.

Cousins had recently spent eight months behind bars for breaching a restraining order taken out by the mother of his two children.

However, Nixon told The Australian he had no choice but to “disown” Cousins after the 41-year-old failed to show to him any desire to put his children first over an ongoing drug addiction.

Ben Cousins (AAP)

“I love Ben. Now he is coming out and he is doing a big interview and I don’t agree with that, I had a deal for him that would have supported his kids at the moment,” he said.

“But Ben – and I am trying to say this nicely – I love him, but he is at the crossroads. He has got to make a decision on what is the most important (thing), his kids or the other (drugs).

“And the moment, the other is more important.

“I guess three weeks ago I made a decision. And it happened to me. People disown you.

“True friends are going to tell you the truth so I have told him in no uncertain terms: ‘you decide. Is it going to be that or your kids … and mate I am going. See you later, I am not speaking to you ever again until I see your kids smiling’.

Ricky Nixon (Getty)

“Now the ball is in his court.”

Long-time partners, Nixon had always been the man in charge of taking care of Cousins’ marketing, while Ben’s father, Brian, managed the playing contract.

Even when it might’ve appeared Cousins was clean and not participating in drug use, Nixon revealed that after looking back, he now has a different view on how things really went down.

“I know people would be hearing this and saying ‘no, he is full of s—“, (but) I didn’t know he was on drugs,” he said.

“He was in my office and went to the toilet five times and I was like ‘What’s wrong’ and he goes ‘I’ve got a gut-ache’. Now I look back and go ‘No, you didn’t have a gut- ache’.”