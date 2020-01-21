reason-harry-took-all-the-blame-for-megxit

Prince Harry is taking full responsibility for Megxit in an effort to protect Meghan Markle from public outrage, according to a new report.

The duo recently announced their desire to “step back” from their royal duties as senior members, which was officially supported by the queen and Buckingham Palace. On Saturday, the palace confirmed the duo will no longer use their HRH titles once Megxit is completed “sometime in 2020.”

RELATED: Chinese milk ad fuels debate over Harry and Meghan’s brand

RELATED: Photo shows irony of Meghan’s new life

media_camera Harry and Meghan have started their new life in Canada together. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Now, royal expert Katie Nicholl has weighed in on the couple’s intentions to Entertainment Tonight.

“He said it was his decision to walk away and that really he had no choice,” Nicholl told the outlet. “This was a joint decision and I think Prince Harry’s been very magnanimous by taking it all on himself. I think he’s simply doing that to protect Meghan.”

Nicholl was referring to a speech Harry gave on Sunday at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity in London. He described the couple’s decision as one that he made.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard, or perhaps read, over the past few weeks,” Harry said.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me – as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” he continued. “I have grown up feeling supported by so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hooray!

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” the Prince said. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

media_camera Harry, Meghan and Archie will lead a more private life from now on. Picture: Henk Kruger/ Pool/AFP

After Prince Harry and Meghan’s initial statement on January 8, the duo’s decision was dubbed “Megxit.” Nicholl said this has led the public to believe Meghan is solely responsible for the couple’s move to North America, but the expert explains that may not be the case.

“I think Harry has been looking for a way out – a way for a new life – and Meghan has simply been the catalyst,” Nicholl continued to ET.

“But make no mistake – this was a joint decision. Harry didn’t make it on his own and Meghan didn’t force him into it.”

After a final appearance at a UK Africa summit in London on Monday, Harry travelled to Canada to reunite with Meghan and their son, Archie, 8 months.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Reason Harry took all the blame for Megxit