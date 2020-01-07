realme-x50-5g-vs-redmi-k30-5g:-should-xiaomi-be-worried?

Watch | Oppo Reno Ace charges 4,000mAh battery in less than 30 minutes













Realme X50 5G has been launched with Snapdragon 765G processor, 64MP quad-camera setup, and 120Hz punch-hole screen. Here is how the phone compares with Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G smartphone.

Realme has launched the Realme X50 in China– its first-ever 5G smartphone with a punch-hole display. The device features a 120Hz screen and a 64MP quad-rear camera setup to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G that was launched last month in the country. The Realme X50 5G is available for pre-orders in China and the first sale will commence on January 14, 2020.

The Realme X50 5G starts at 2,499 Yuan (around Rs 25,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM 256 ROM models are priced at 2,699 Yuan (around Rs 27,000) and 2,999 Yuan (around Rs 30,000), respectively. The 12GB RAM Master Edition of the Realme X50 will retail at 3,099 Yuan (around Rs 31,000).

Realme X50 5G specifications

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD punch-hole display with 2340×1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate, which is a great flagship feature. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone runs ColorOS 7 with Realme UI on top of Android 10.

Realme X50 5G launchedRealme

The Realme X50 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup where the primary 64MP sensor is clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, Realme X50 5G features a 16MP 8MP (ultra-wide) dual camera setup placed in the hole-punch display.

The Realme X50 5G doesn’t come with an under-display fingerprint sensor but instead packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also comes with NFC and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme X50 5G vs Redmi K30 5G

Realme X50 competes directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 smartphone and the two devices have more in common than you would have expected. Both the phones feature Snapdragon 765G processor, similar FHD 120Hz screens, 5G connectivity, 4500mAh battery, 30W fast charging, Android 10, the dual-camera setup on the front placed in hole punch, and a 64MP quad-rear camera setup.

Realme X50 5G competes with Redmi K30 5GRedmi

The only difference between the two phones comes in the form of camera sensors used in the devices. While the Realme X50 5G sports a 64MP primary lens 8MP ultra-wide lens 13MP telephoto lens 2MP macro lens, the Redmi K30 5G replaces the telephoto lens with a depth sensor. On the front, while Realme phone packs a 16M 8MP setup, the Redmi K30 sports a 20MP 2MP setup.

Another difference comes in the form of pricing. While the Realme phone starts at 2,499 Yuan (around Rs 25,000) for 8/128GB model, the Redmi phone starts at 1,999 Yuan (around Rs 20,000) for 4/64GB model.