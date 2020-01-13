realme-ui-update:-first-look-reveals-dark-mode,-new-wallpapers-&-more-features

Watch | Oppo Reno Ace charges 4,000mAh battery in less than 30 minutes













Realme has fulfilled the promise it made to its fans back at the launch of Realme X2 in December last year. The company has announced its own custom skin that will replace Oppo’s ColorOS in all of its phones, as Realme moves away from its parent company to become a standalone brand.

Realme UI is going to be powering Realme phones going forward, but the company is also giving a taste of the all-new Android 10-based custom UI to its older phones. Realme UI promises “enhanced user experience” and near-stock Android look and feel.

Realme UI: First look

Realme UI is officialRealme

Realme UI is packed with features and it is targeted towards millennial – much like its devices. Realme UI comes with high-saturation and high-brightness colours, customizable icons, animated wallpapers, a smart sidebar for quick access to apps and functions, privacy protection, screen-off display, three-finger screenshot gesture and the beloved dark mode.

Realme UI is officialRealme

Interestingly, Realme UI also features dual earphone connection mode, which allows users to pair Bluetooth earphones and connect wired headphones to the phone and get both earphones to work simultaneously. Realme UI is backed by quantum animation engine, which improves screen fluency and optimisation.

Realme UI is officialRealme

Realme UI: Eligible devices

Here’s a list of Realme phones that will get Realme UI. The rollout will happen in phases and be completed by Q3 2020.