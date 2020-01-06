reality-meets-reality-tv:-ferrari-crashes-into-lisa-vanderpump’s-restaurant;-1-hurt

Reality collided with reality TV Sunday when a Ferrari crashed into television personality Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

The accident occurred at Pump restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard. The silver Ferrari veered into the eatery and came to rest in the front patio area facing the boulevard.

Videos posted by Vanderpump’s fan site showed glass shattered and several trees down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA that one person was hurt in the crash, which is under investigation.

Vanderpump gained famed on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and now stars in “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have opened about 45 restaurants, many of them in their native London.