real-madrid-xi-vs-real-sociedad:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries-for-copa-del-rey

Eden Hazard is among those to miss out tonight as Real Madrid look to book their place in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad.

The former Chelsea star is back in training after missing 10 weeks of action with an ankle injury but the midweek clash at the Santiago Bernabeu will come just too soon for him.

Gareth Bale was also involved in Wednesday’s final training session after missing out against Atletico Madrid at the weekend but the Wales international has also missed out on Real’s 19-man squad.

Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro are also absent while Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr are expected to join Karim Benzema in attack.

Real are out to win the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014 in what is Zinedine Zidane’s first full season back in the Spanish capital.

Possible Real Madrid XI: Areola; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Kroos, Isco; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius