real-madrid-xi-vs-osasuna:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineups-and-latest-injuries

Gareth Bale is back in the Real Madrid squad for Saturday’s trip to Osasuna in LaLiga after missing the last four matches, but Eden Hazard is still not ready to return.

Bale has not featured since injuring his ankle in the 3-1 win away to Segunda B side Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey on January 22, missing league wins over Real Valladolid and Atletico plus cup games against Real Zaragoza and Real Sociedad despite training normally for the majority.

Coach Zinedine Zidane said in his pre-match press conference on Saturday that the 30-year-old was available and he has been named in the 19-man squad for the game at El Sadar.

The Welsh winger joins Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic on the list of attackers for the trip to Pamplona, with Hazard not ready to return from an ankle injury sustained in November and Marco Asensio also still sidelined.

In midfield, Casemiro returns after sitting out the 4-3 loss to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night due to illness.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Ferland Mendy and Raphael Varane should also be back in the starting line-up after all three were on the bench for the cup clash. Dani Carvajal is also expected to return at right-back after sitting out the midweek match altogether.

Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, Mariano, James Rodriguez and Nacho have all been left out.

Predicted Osasuna XI: Herrera; Vidal, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Estupinan; Moncayola, Brasanac; Torres, Ruben Garcia, Ibanez; Gallego

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Lucas Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius Junior