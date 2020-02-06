real-madrid-vs-real-sociedad-live:-copa-del-rey-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Copa del Rey coverage of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE.

Los Blancos have moved ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga crown but their focus is back on cup matters tonight.

Real haven’t won the Copa since 2014 – the night Gareth Bale ripped his way through the Barcelona defence to score an 85th minute winner – and Zinedine Zidane is eager to end that wait in what is his first full season back at the Bernabeu.

A place in the semi-finals awaits if they can find a way past Real Sociedad tonight.

Live Updates

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of tonight’s Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm GMT – stick with us for all your team news and build-up.

TV channel and live stream info

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

Team news

Eden Hazard is back in training, but tonight’s Copa del Rey game is expected to come too early for the Belgium international.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Areola; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Kroos, Isco; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius