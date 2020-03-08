real-madrid-vs.-real-betis:-la-liga-preview,-live-stream,-how-exactly-to-watch-online,-tv-channel,-news

Real Madrid entered the weekend in first invest La Liga, but Los Blancos need to win on Sunday against Real Betis to complete there by the end of Matchday 27. Barcelona’s win on Saturday over Real Sociedad on a late Lionel Messi penalty kick lifted the club back to first place, putting Real behind the eight ball. real is 16-8-2 on the growing season with 56 points, while Betis gets near to the drop zone using its 7-9-10 record.Here’s ways to watch the match and what things to know: Viewing informationDate: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 4 p.m. ETLocation: Estadio Benito Villamarin – Seville, SpainTV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try free of charge)Odds: Real Madrid -120; Draw +300; Betis +290 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesReal Madrid: Beating Barcelona was an excellent reaction to the losses against Manchester City and Levante, however now it’s about building onto it. They have got a tricky schedule approaching and have to deal with the games they’re likely to win because Barcelona likely will. The big question is if they can overcome their injuries, like Eden Hazard’s ankle problem, to help keep the league title of their sights. Real Betis: No wins within their last five has derailed that which was expected to be considered a promising season. This united team includes a large amount of talent and contains earned quality players, but are they on a single page rarely. That has led to the team winning just seven of its 26 league games up to now and putting the club at risk of relegation if the proper execution doesn’t improve. Against a united team like Real Madrid, they must concentrate on defense and make an effort to squeeze out a genuine point. Real Madrid vs. Real Betis predictionReal gets off to an excellent focus on two goals in the initial half and holds on ultimately.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1