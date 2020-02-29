real-madrid-vs.-barcelona:-el-clasico-preview,-live-stream,-how-to-watch-online,-tv-channel,-news

Arguably the biggest rivalry in world soccer writes its latest chapter on Sunday as Real Madrid hosts fierce rival Barcelona in La Liga play. It’s a huge match in the battle for the league title as it’s a two-horse race between Spain’s two biggest clubs. Barcelona enters the match with a 17-4-4 record and 55 points, and a win would put the team five points ahead of their rival. Real Madrid has 53 points with its record of 15-8-2 but is coming off back-to-back losses. Real lost just its second La Liga game of the season last weekend at Levante before falling at home to Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know;Viewing informationDate: Sunday, March 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ETLocation: Santiago Bernabeu – Madrid, SpainTV: x | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)Odds: Real Madrid +120; Draw +260; Barca +220 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesReal Madrid: It’s all about bouncing back now. Real has gone three matches without a victory, Eden Hazard is out for a few months with his ankle injury, and the team has conceded multiple goals in three of its last five games. Part of the problem has just been being sloppy, whether it is conceding a penalty kick like against Manchester City or losing track of opposing attackers. Against Lionel Messi and company, Real will need to play a bit more cautiously in the middle of the pitch. Barcelona: Barca enters this game with a day more of rest after playing at Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday. The club is fairly healthy though still without Luis Suarez after he had surgery in May for a knee injury. Though there have been some ups and downs under Quique Setien, the visitors will feel confident of getting by a Real Madrid side that is reeling. With the speed on the wings that Real has, expect Barca to play a bit more reserved when it comes to its outside backs.

PredictionIt’s another draw but this time with goals as a late Antoine Griezmann goal rescues a point for Barca. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 2.