real-madrid-vs-atletico:-confirmed-team-news-and-predicted-xis-for-laliga-derby

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the derby at home to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday, even though he is not injured.

The Welsh winger, who was linked with a deadline-day return to Tottenham earlier in the day, trained normally with his team-mates on Friday.

Asked about a possible transfer in his pre-match press conference on Friday, coach Zinedine Zidane said: “I’m not contemplating that possibility.”

Bale has played just two games for Los Blancos in January and injured his ankle in the Copa del Rey clash away to Segunda B side Unionistas de Salamanca last week, when he netted his first goal since September 1.

He then missed the 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Sunday and was also excluded from the squad for the cup clash at Real Zaragoza on Wednesday.

It appeared the 30-year-old was being kept in reserve for the derby at the Bernabeu this weekend, but he has been left out and Zidane has picked only four forward players in his squad.

Eden Hazard is not ready to return from an ankle injury which has seen him sidelined since November, while Marco Asensio is still out as well and there is no place for Rodrygo either.

Zidane’s selection seems to indicate he will be playing either 4-4-1-1 or 4-5-1 on Saturday, with four or perhaps even five midfielders in the XI, as seen in the recent Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia.

For Atletico, record signing Joao Felix misses out with a muscle injury sustained last weekend and striker Diego Costa is also still sidelined. Winger Yannick Carrasco could feature after returning to the club on loan on Friday after two years with Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Isco; Benzema

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savic, Lodi; Herrera, Thomas, Saul; Correa, Morata, Koke