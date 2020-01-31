real-madrid-sign-spain-under-19-midfielder-ivan-morante

Real Madrid have signed Spain Under-19 midfielder Ivan Morante from Villarreal.

The 18-year-old, who started his career at Club Deportivo Ejido de Leon, has represented Spain at Under-17, U-18 and U-19 level and scored one goal. Morante has also played in friendly games for Spain U-20s.

Morante, who is a central midfielder, has played for Villarreal B in Spain’s Segunda B and has been compared to two of the club’s celebrated former academy players, Bruno Soriano and Rodri.

He will now represent Los Blancos’ youth team, Castilla, in the same category and be coached by Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez, although he is also eligible the Juvenil A side as well.

According to reports in Spain, Morante was also being tracked by Barcelona and Manchester City in a deal worth around €7.1m (£6m).

The youngster is the second 18-year-old midfielder signed by Madrid this month, following the arrival of Flamengo’s talented Copa Libertadores winner Reinier Jesus earlier in January.