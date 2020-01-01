real-madrid-make-first-contact-with-sadio-mane’s-representatives-over-summer-move-from-liverpool

Real Madrid are interested in signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer and have made first contact with the player’s representatives over a possible switch.

The Spanish giants are likely to sell both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez at the end of the season and manager Zinedine Zidane is looking to revamp his forward line.

Karim Benzema is the only forward at the Santiago Bernabeu that has been in consistent goal-scoring form this season, with 12 La Liga goals, while the likes of Bale, Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo have all failed to net more than twice in the league.

Such have been Real’s problems up front that they have drawn their last three league matches, scoring just once in the process.

Zidane sees Mane as the answer to his questions and initial steps have been taken to work on the possibility of a summer move for the Senegalese superstar.

French publication Le10Sport report that first contact has been made between the Real Madrid hierarchy and Mane’s representatives, feeling out a potential transfer bid at the end of the season.

Of course, there are enormous barriers to overcome before any deal could be done, with Liverpool having no intention of selling one of their standout performers.

Despite turning 28 in April next year, Mane would warrant an astronomical transfer fee given his superb displays in recent seasons and the fact he is under contract at Anfield until 2023.

Jurgen Klopp would do everything in his power to keep the former Southampton man at the Merseyside club, and there is no guarantee that Mane would even be interested in a switch to Real Madrid.

Liverpool are the European champions and remain one of the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy again this season, while they are on course to win their first ever Premier League title, holding a 13-point lead at the start of the new year.

Mane has formed an irresistible front three at Anfield alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and even the prospect of playing for Real under Zidane may not be enough to break that up.

The Reds forward has scored 10 Premier League goals this season as he looks to better his superb record of 22 last campaign.

