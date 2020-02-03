real-madrid-look-like-atletico-of-old-as-zinedine-zidane-changes-inspire-derby-win

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane can do no wrong at the moment.

Saturday’s narrow derby win against Atletico was Los Blancos’ first in the fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga since 2012 and even before kick-off, there was a sense that this time, things would be different.

Madrid and Atleti had played twice already in 2019-20, with both of those games ending goalless: 0-0 in LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano and again after 120 minutes in the final of the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Zidane’s side found a way to win that one, thanks to Fede Valverde’s professional foul and then penalties. At this level, fine lines often decide the outcome of these matches and Zidane is finding the devil is in the detail.

Away to Real Valladolid last Sunday, he told Nacho Fernandez to go up to the near post for a corner and moments later, the defender (who was only in the team because of Dani Carvajal’s suspension), headed home the winner.

It is for such reasons that it is often said in Spain that Zidane has a “flor”, which means “flower” but literally a “charm”. Good luck. But it is not chance. “The harder I work, the luckier I get” is a quote attributed to many different personalities over the years, including writer Mark Twain. Zidane gets it.

And on Saturday, after an indifferent first half in which Atletico had been better, the Frenchman did not wait. He acted. Off came Toni Kroos and Isco at half time, replaced by Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior. Zidane rolled the dice – and he won.

The switch from a sort of 4-3-2-1 featuring five central midfielders to 4-3-3 with wingers made Madrid much more fluid and for a 20-minute spell in the second half, Los Blancos were dominant.

During that period, the goal arrived and Vinicius was key, releasing Ferland Mendy down the left. From the defender’s cross, Karim Benzema converted the games’s only goal.

“I’m responsible for what happened in the first half,” Zidane said. “I didn’t like taking Isco and Kroos off, not at all. But sometimes you have to change things. I’m happy for the whole team, also for them.”

Madrid survived a strong penalty appeal in the first half, when Casemiro put his arm across Morata. Even that went Madrid’s way, but ultimately their win was deserved.

“A derby is always special and difficult,” Zidane said. “It was hard.” And although he did not say so, he was also responsible for what happened in the second half.

Perhaps, in times gone by, Madrid would have lost this one. Or conceded first. Or Zidane would have not have reacted as he did. But tactically, he has learned.

And this team is more resilient now. Defensively, much more solid as well. Never in their history have Los Blancos let in so few goals (13) after 22 rounds of LaLiga as they have this term.

In fact, Madrid’s new-found defensive strength and their ability to score from set pieces (as seen in a number of games this season) are two traits which were once associated with Diego Simeone’s Atletico.

Winner: Benzema celebrates his second-half winner (AFP via Getty Images)

Top of LaLiga and alive in three competitions after already winning the Supercopa, Real resemble the Rojiblancos of old in that respect and possess plenty of quality higher up the pitch as well, even with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio still to return from injury.

Atleti, meanwhiile, are amid an injury crisis, a run of five games without a win and are staring at a probable trophy-less season. Simeone’s side are out of the Copa del Rey, 13 points off the pace in La Liga and face Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“Of course I’m concerned,” the Argentine said. “We have to work to improve and injured players will return to give us the possibility to keep competing.”

Writing off Simeone’s side would be both hasty and foolhardy, but across the derby divide, Madrid are the dominant force in the capital now and Zidane is building something special on firm foundations in his second spell in charge.