real-life-star-of-hustlers-story-sues-filmmakers-for-$40-million

Jennifer Lopez’s real-life character in the film Hustlers is suing the producers for $40 million (£30m), claiming that she never gave permission for her story to be told.
Samantha Barbash worked as a stripper at the New York club Scores, and concocted a scheme with her colleagues to drug their clients and take their credit cards. Their ploy was written about in 2015, in an article in New York Magazine, which was turned into the film.
Lopez plays Ramona Vega, the character based on Ms Barbash, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role.
Ms Barbash turned down an offer from the producers to collaborate on the film, telling Vanity Fair: “I have bags that are worth more than what they wanted to pay me.”
She threatened to sue instead, and on Tuesday filed a case in federal court in Manhattan.
“Defendants attempted to obtain a consent and waiver from Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal of the plaintiff therein,” the suit reads.
“However, Ms Barbash refused to give her consent or waive any of her privacy rights.
“Nonetheless with blatant disregard for their lack of authority and/or consent, defendants proceeded to exploit Ms. Barbash’s likeness and character for the film and the promotion thereof.”
Ms Barbash, 47, is seeking $20 million against the film company STX for compensatory damages, and another $20 million for exemplary damages.
She also seeks a permanent injunction that would bar STX from reproducing or distributing Hustlers.
A spokesman for STX said that while the studio has yet to see the filed complaint, “we will continue to defend our right to tell factually based stories based on the public record.”
Ms Barbash was sentenced to five months probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to conspiracy, assault, and grand larceny.
Ms Barbash now runs a spa, and has written a book of her exploits.