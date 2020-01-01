real-life-corrie-couple-sally-carman-and-joe-duttine-go-for-‘near-naked-new-year-swim’

Real-life Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have celebrated the New Year with a “near naked” swim in the North Sea. Brrrr.

Sally posted a video to her Instagram page of the couple cuddled up in what appeared to be a very cold wind.

She captioned it: “We went for a near naked swim in the North Sea after this was taken.”

Over on Twitter, Sally also referenced their big dip.

She called the swim the “Best start to a new decade ever.”

Me, my dog and @Joe_Duttine jumped in the Atlantic for a swim today in our undies ( not the dog – he was fully naked and couldn’t care less ) Best start to a new decade ever. Here’s to new beginnings and fresh starts 💛 — sally carman (@sallycarman1) January 1, 2020

Fans recently congratulated Sally and Joe, who play Abi Franklin and Tim Metcalfe on the ITV soap, as they revealed they have moved in together.

Sally showed off their stunning new home with a photo on her official Instagram page, simply writing alongside a yellow heart emoji: “We’re in #homesweethome #thelightisntwonkyhonest.”

In the sweet snap, Sally appears to be wearing a white dressing gown and has her arms around the waist of her boyfriend.

He, in turn, looks casual and has his arm over her shoulder.

Both are wearing dark-rimmed spectacles – neither of which they wear on-screen.

A bottle of red and a glass can be seen next to the pair, who were clearly toasting their new home.

The pair recently shared holiday snaps from a wet and wild camping trip, and share a very cute black dog called Fig.

Sally, 38, and Joe, 49, reportedly told their Corrie co-stars they were dating back in August last year, and went public with their romance at the soap’s summer party the same month.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

“Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too.”

The insider added: “They’ve now told their castmates and everyone thinks it’s a match made in heaven.”

The couple are also said to have known each other from both starring on hit TV show Shameless.

