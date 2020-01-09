real-housewives’-camille-grammer-denies-denise-richards-and-brandi-glanville-affair-claims

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer has denied all rumours of an affair between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

Speculation started when sources claimed Denise had stormed off the show after she was confronted by her castmates over the speculation.

The 48-year-old’s reps were quick to deny the allegations, telling the DailyMail.com: ‘The story isn’t true.’

Since then Camille has also had her say on the saga, where she hit out at the claims on Twitter.

Commenting under an Instagram post explaining the reports, the 51-year-old quipped: ‘It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond.’

A fan quizzed the star: ‘You’re saying this doesn’t come up this season?’

To which Camille replied: ‘It may come up… a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full time. Some people will lie about anything SMH.’

She later noted to another follower: ‘The story isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG.’

Insiders claimed to the Mail that the pair had started to see each other at the start of 2019 for around six months, as Denise reportedly told Brandi she was in an open relationship with her husband Aaron Phypers.

The confrontation is said to have been caught on camera while the stars of the show were on a trip to Rome.

‘Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell,’ one source alleged: ‘They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi.’

They added: ‘The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show’s fans will get to see it all go down.’

Richards tied the knot with her hubby back in 2018, while Glanville was married to Eddie Cibrian – but called things off in 2010.

The former model recently opened up about her marriage to Aaron, and how he understands her comments made on the controversial show.

Chatting with Us Weekly, she said: ‘There have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, “Why did you say that, baby?” And I’m like, “I know, I’m sorry.”’

She continued: ‘But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.’

Metro.co.uk have reached out to Bravo, Glanville and Richards’ reps for further comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan’s harsh reaction to Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal family

MORE: X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Christopher Maloney in hospital with mystery illness with ‘no sign of getting out soon’





