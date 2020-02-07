real-betis-vs-barcelona-preview:-laliga-prediction,-tickets,-live-stream,-odds,-team-news,-lineups

Barcelona will look to recover from their midweek Copa del Rey defeat away to Real Betis on Sunday.

Barca were on the wrong end of a narrow, last-minute defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday which ended their domestic cup dreams for another season.

Sat three points behind Real Madrid, a response is needed in the league.

Date: Sunday 9 February

Venue: Benito Villamarín Stadium

Kick-off time: 8pm​

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona

Mid-table Betis can pile more pressure on the reigning La Liga champions in what has been a tumultuous week on and off the pitch for them.

Barca need a big result.

Tickets

For the latest ticket information click here to visit Betis’ website.

How to watch Betis vs Barcelona

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Betting odds

Betis to win: 7/2

Barcelona to win: 5/6

Draw: 3/1

Team news

Gerard Pique is suspended this weekend and after starting on the bench midweek, Antoine Griezmann is expected to be restored in attack.

Barcelona remain without Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele – meaning there could be another chance for Ansu Fati to shine.

Possible Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Alba, De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic, Fati, Messi, Griezmann

