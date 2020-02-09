real-betis-vs-barcelona-live:-laliga-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LaLiga coverage of Real Betis vs Barcelona LIVE.

Barca were on the wrong end of a narrow, last-minute defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday which ended their domestic cup dreams for another season.

Sat six points behind Real Madrid, a response is needed in the league.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog…

2020-02-09T17:34:14.000Z

Injury newsBarcelona will be without Gerard Pique in defence as coach Quique Setien returns to former club Real Betis in LaLiga this evening. The centre-back picked up an injury in Barca’s Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat at Athletic Club on Thursday night, but is suspended for this match anyway.With the Catalan out, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet should start together at the back. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Neto could be back as a substitute after injury.Striker Luis Suarez is out for four months after knee surgery and winger Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury setback last week with a recurrence of his thigh problem, which could see the French forward sidelined for the rest of the season.

2020-02-09T17:30:19.163Z

Messi-Abidal row leaves Barca looking vulnerableAll is not well on and off the pitch for Barcelona at present.

Photo: ReutersQuique Setien’s side were stunned by a last-gasp strike from Inaki Williams as they were dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Club.And the future of star man Lionel Messi looks somewhat uncertain after a public feud with sporting director Eric Abidal, who accused the players of not working hard enough under Ernesto Valverde before his sacking.Barcelona defender Jordi Alba sided with Messi, accusing Abidal of “throwing s***” at the club, as the off-field chaos rumbles on while matters on the pitch are not much better.As Setien prepares to face his former club Real Betis, it would be an ideal time for Barca to show they are a united force with three points tonight.

2020-02-09T17:28:09.456Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Real Betis.We’ll have all the build-up and team news for you ahead of tonight’s 8pm kick-off at the Estadio Benito Vilamarin.

Team news

Predicted Real Betis XI (4-3-3): Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Canales, Gonzalez, Alena; Fekir, Iglesias, Joaquin

Predicted Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona

Mid-table Betis can pile more pressure on the reigning La Liga champions in what has been a tumultuous week on and off the pitch for them.

Barca need a big result.