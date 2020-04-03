Ready to exercise at home? Our Week 3 workout focuses on the lower body

Each week, Lori Patterson of St. Peters and founder of Boot Camp Challenge is helping us bring a new workout to you, which you can do at home. Or, if the weather is nice, do it outside and get some fresh air. If you missed the previous two workouts go to stltoday.com/lifestyles. As always, check with a doctor before beginning any exercise program.Warmup: Walk outside, around your house or up and down your stairs for 10 minutes to increase your blood flow and prepare your body for the workout.Do each grouping of exercises for 8 minutes each. Count how many times you get through the round and write it down. As you do this workout throughout the week (do it two to three times), try to beat your rounds. Set 110 Squats: Feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees as if you were lowering yourself into a chair. Make sure your knees are over your ankles. Return to standing. 10 Dead Lifts: Hold your weights (dumbbells, canned food or milk jugs) in each hand. Feet a little wider than hip-distance apart. Slightly bend the knees, hinge at the hip and bend over so your weights go toward the ground. Keep your back straight and your gaze forward. Return to standing.10 Sit-ups: You can do the old-fashioned kind or crunches if that’s easier. 4 Sit Down, Stand Ups: Exactly like it sounds. Sit your rear end to the ground. Stand up, a little hop here is optional. Repeat this set for 8 minutes, then jog 1 minute. Set 210 Alternating Lunges: Step back with one foot, perform a lunge. Come back to standing, step back with the other foot, perform a lunge. Do 10 total, so five for each leg. 10 Pelvic Tilts: Lie on your back with your feet on the floor and press your hips to the sky for a pelvic tilt. 10 Modified Cobras: Roll over so your belly is on the mat and you are lying down, feet hip distance apart, arms as if you are about to go into a push-up, palms on the mat. Roll your shoulders back and lift your chest off the ground. Lower your chest back to the mat. 2 Walk-Out Planks: Stand straight up. Lower your hands to the ground and walk them out to a plank position. Hold a second or two, walk your hands back to your feet. Stand up.Repeat for 8 minutes then jump rope (or simulate doing it if you don’t have a rope) for 1 minute. Set 310 Squats with Alternating Outer Thigh Lift: Stand with feet hip distance apart. Bend your knees into a squat, stand and kick one leg out to the side. Return to upright position. Do 10 total, five lifts on each side. 10 Outer Thigh Lifts: Lie on your right side on the mat. You can stretch your right arm out above you with your head resting on it. Bend your right leg for support and straighten your left. Raise your left leg a foot or two, until you feel it in your hip. Do 10 on this side, then 10 on the other.10 Bicycles: Lie flat on the floor with your lower back pressed to the ground. Put your hands behind your head and lift your chest, like you are doing a crunch. Straighten your right leg out to about a 45-degree angle to the ground while turning your upper body to the left, bringing your right elbow toward the left knee. Now, do the same motion on the other side. This is one bicycle.2 Crab Walks: Sit on the ground with your hands at your side and knees bent, feet on the floor. Lift your rear off the ground. Walk your hands and feet forward two steps, then back two steps. That is one Crab Walk.Repeat for 8 minutes, then skip around your house for 1 minute.Set 410 Plié Squats: Just like a regular squat only your legs are wider than hip distance and your toes are pointing outward. 10 Inner Thigh Lifts: Lie on your right side on the mat. You can stretch your right arm out above you with your head resting on it. Take your left leg and kick it out in front, now lower your knee to the ground for support. Leave it there as you raise your right leg a few inches off the ground, until you feel it in your inner thigh. Repeat 10 times then perform the exercise on the other side. 10 Mermaids: Lie on your stomach. Keeping your belly tight lift both legs a few inches off the ground, then spread legs out wide, bring them back together. 2 Plank Series: Start in a regular plank position, either on your forearms or in a pushup position. Turn to side plank, then to front, then to the other side. This is one series. Repeat this whole set for 8 minutes.StretchTotal body stretches the last 5 minutes to include modified cobra, prone quad stretch, supine hamstring stretch, low back stretch, supine spinal twist, down dog, seated chest stretch.

