readers-named-their-favorite-places-to-get-dumplings

Last week, we asked for your recommendations on where you get dumplings in Boston. You answered. We received 153 submissions and your input on everything from what to order (soup dumplings, for the win) to notes on dough consistency (one reader described dumplings from Gourmet Dumpling House as “melt in your mouth.”) More than half of the 45 restaurants were just named once, but five received recommendations in the double digits.

A few honorary mentions that made the list included: Mary Chung in Cambridge, where the suan la chow show and the soup dumplings were recommended and described by one reader as “fresh and meaty with the right balance of soup and filling.” Dumpling Kingdom in Allston is, according to one Facebook comment, “tradition.” Both Zoe’s and Wang’s in Somerville received shout-outs as well. Don’t see your go-to spot? Scroll down for the full list or leave a comment below.

Here are the top five reader-recommended dumpling restaurants in Boston.

Dumpling Cafe, Boston

Nineteen votes were submitted for Dumpling Cafe in Chinatown, making it the top reader-recommended dumpling spot. One reader advised first time visitors to try the mini juicy buns with pork and crabmeat, and the soup dumplings. Expect to pay about $9 for eight dumplings.

695 Washington St., Boston; Open everyday from 11 a.m.–2 a.m.

Dumpling House, Cambridge

This Cambridge spot came in with 17 votes, and one reader on Facebook described Dumpling House as a “religious experience.” Expect to pay about $9 for 10 dumplings.

950 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; open everyday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Dumpling House, Newton

Newton’s Dumpling House serves fried or steamed dumplings, soup dumplings, and buns, along with other traditional northern and southern Chinese dishes. Expect to pay from $7.50-9.50 for eight to 10 dumplings.

870 Walnut St., open everyday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Gourmet Dumpling House, Chinatown

This Chinatown spot tied with Dumpling House in Cambridge at seventeen votes. One reader described it as, “Old school, tiny, no frills and awesome. There’s a reason for the crowds!” Expect to pay from $6-$7.50 for eight to 10 dumplings.

52 Beach St., Boston; open everyday from 11 a.m.–1 a.m.

Taiwan Cafe, Boston

“Taiwan Cafe in Chinatown isn’t a dumpling restaurant,” said one reader. “But they have amazing soup dumplings that are big, flavorful, full of broth, and most importantly, structurally stable so that they don’t fall apart and the soup doesn’t pour out.” Alongside their dumplings, Taiwan Cafe serves a wide variety of traditional Chinese fare. Expect to pay $5-$7 for eight dumplings.

34 Oxford St., Boston; open everyday from 11 a.m.–1 a.m.

Find the full list of reader recommendations here.