read-tom-hanks’-stirring-golden-globes-cecil-b-demille-speech 

A thousand years ago in 1977 when I was an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in my first professional job, we all got yelled at by Dan Sullivan, the director. We had partied a little bit too much the night before. We were showing up for rehearsals, and he screamed at us. Well, he did actually scream at us. He said, “Hey, look, you guys, you guys, you actors, you know what your job is. You know what your job is? You have got to show up on time and you have to know the text and you have to have a head full of ideas. Otherwise, I can’t do my job.” That was the greatest lesson a young actor could possibly ever get.

First of all, the head full of ideas, bring anything, try anything. They might not use it. If it stinks, they won’t use it. Am I right Martin Scorsese? If it’s not good… Boy, let’s see the outtakes from that movie by the way.

Knowing the text, and it’s not just your lines, it’s the whole thing. It’s the red dot. It’s the theme of the movie. You’ve got to know it. You might not be right in what the opinion that you bring to it, but you’ve got to come at it with some direction. And as Charlize might know and some of the other people who’ve worked with us through the Play-Tone galaxy of stars, showing up on time is one of the greatest liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie. That means those people with radios in the ears don’t need to knock on your door and say they’re ready for you. You’re actually already ready. And you have the liberty and you have the freedom of being there early enough to settle down because when the time comes you have to hit the marks and you have to go there.