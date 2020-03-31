India continues to fight the spread of coronavirus with 1071 confirmed cases and 29 deaths, people from all walks of life, including celebrities, industrialists and politicians have stepped in to contribute. Many have donated to the PM-CARES fund while some have chosen to help in other capacities.

Earlier, actress Anushka Sharma, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, Karan Johar Sonam Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan have pledged their support to the PM CARES fund.

Now, joining them are Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Suresh Raina, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon

Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal announced that he will be donating Rs 1 crore.

Actresses Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon Shilpa also pledged to donate to PM-CARES.

