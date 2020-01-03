read-the-obituary-for-brandon-j.-mcsweeney,-the-worker-killed-during-setup-for-first-night-boston

Dialynn Dwyer Boston.com Staff
10: 13 AM
Friends and loved ones of Brandon J. McSweeney, who was killed Saturday while helping set up the stage for Boston’s First Night celebrations, will gather in Wellesley on Friday to celebrate his life.
In the obituary for the 34-year-old, McSweeney’s family asked that in lieu of flowers mourners consider making a donation to the scholarship fund established in the Sherborn man’s memory.
“He was a good natured man of quiet strength, solid intelligence and perpetual kindness,” his family said in a statement following his death. “His loving presence will be sorely missed by family, friends and co-workers alike.”
McSweeney was a graduate of Dover-Sherborn High School, where he played on the hockey team and participated in designing theater sets, according to his obituary. He initially pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the University of New Hampshire but left before finishing it to “pursue his passion in theater production,” his family said.
A celebration of his life will be held at The Local in Wellesley from 1-4 p.m. on Friday.
Read the full family-submitted obituary for the 34-year-old, shared by Hallett Funeral Home, below:
Brandon J. McSweeney, 34, of Sherborn, MA died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 while at work erecting the stage for Boston’s First Night. Brandon was born August 9, 1985 in Norfolk, MA, the second son of Jay & Sheryl (Borglund) McSweeney. He attended Norfolk and Dover-Sherborn schools, graduating from Dover-Sherborn High School in 2004. Brandon was a member of the hockey team, and took part in theater set design and peer counseling. Brandon attended the University of New Hampshire to study chemical engineering, but he left prior to completing his degree to pursue his passion in theater production. Brandon was a stage manager for the New England Conservatory of Music and Chief of his crew for United Staging and Rigging.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Jay & Sheryl (Borglund) McSweeney, his brother, Russell, and his wife, Julia (Harris) McSweeney; brother, Jayson McSweeney; sister, Emily McSweeney; niece, Maggie McSweeney; nephew, Liam McSweeney; aunt, Susan (McSweeney), and her husband, Michael Reed; aunt, Susan Borglund; aunt and uncle, Stacey (Borglund) & Matt Harrison; girlfriend, Kate Bartels; best friend, Matt Kern, and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his many friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Brandon J. McSweeney Memorial Scholarship Fund.