read-the-obituary-for-brandon-j.-mcsweeney,-the-worker-killed-during-setup-for-first-night-boston

Friends and loved ones of Brandon J. McSweeney, who was killed Saturday while helping set up the stage for Boston’s First Night celebrations, will gather in Wellesley on Friday to celebrate his life.

In the obituary for the 34-year-old, McSweeney’s family asked that in lieu of flowers mourners consider making a donation to the scholarship fund established in the Sherborn man’s memory.

“He was a good natured man of quiet strength, solid intelligence and perpetual kindness,” his family said in a statement following his death. “His loving presence will be sorely missed by family, friends and co-workers alike.”

McSweeney was a graduate of Dover-Sherborn High School, where he played on the hockey team and participated in designing theater sets, according to his obituary. He initially pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the University of New Hampshire but left before finishing it to “pursue his passion in theater production,” his family said.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Local in Wellesley from 1-4 p.m. on Friday.

Read the full family-submitted obituary for the 34-year-old, shared by Hallett Funeral Home, below: