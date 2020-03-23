Are you a fan of Ariana Grande? Then you should definitely try this out! Guess the songs with the lyrics.
Ariana Grande has always won our hearts with her songs and performances. One can listen to her songs on loop. Here are a set of lyrics for you guys. Guess the song.
Good luck!
- All girls wanna be like that
Bad girls underneath, like that
You know how I’m feeling inside
- These friends keep talkin’ way too much
Say I should give you up
Can’t hear them no, ’cause I
I’ve been here all night
I’ve been here all day
- My smile is beamin’, my skin is gleamin’
The way it shine, I know you’ve seen it
I bought a crib just for the closet
Both his and hers, I want it, I got it, yeah
- Feel my blood runnin’, swear the sky’s fallin’
How do I know if this shit’s fabricated?
Time goes by and I can’t control my mind
Don’t know what else to try, but you tell me every time
- One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I’m so amazing
How many did you guess it out? Tell us in the comment.