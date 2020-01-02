read-the-full-family-submitted-obituary-for-13-year-old-claire-zisserson

Claire Zisserson. —Courtesy of Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes

As one South Shore family mourns the loss of a 13-year-old girl killed in an alleged drunken driving crash, another 13-year-old victim from that crash was said to still be in critical condition on Wednesday.

Kendall Zemotel was in the same vehicle as Claire Zisserson, who died, and Zisserson’s mom, Elizabeth, when it was struck by Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield on Sunday morning in Pembroke. Goodsell has since been charged with drunken driving manslaughter, among other charges. He’s being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Friday.

Zisserson and Zemotel were initially brought to South Shore Hospital and then transported to Boston Children’s Hospital. Zisserson succumbed to her injuries that night.

“Claire was a bright, kind and caring girl with a beautiful heart,” her obituary says. “She loved her family, her friends and her teammates. She was a ray of sunshine to everyone around her.”

Zemotel remained in critical condition on Wednesday, according to a statement from Michael O’Keefe, head of school for Rising Tide Charter Public School, where both girls were students.

“I ask for help from everyone in the Rising Tide family to pull together to support our two 8th grade families and all of our children,” O’Keefe said.

Two separate GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to benefit the Zisserson and Zemotel families. As of around 11: 15 a.m. on Thursday, the one for Zisserson had raised over $74,000 of a $100,000 goal in three days. The fundraiser for Zemotel had raised nearly $22,000 of a $70,000 goal in one day. Zemotel’s fundraiser notes that a vigil for both girls is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Brewster Gardens.

Read Zisserson’s full obituary, shared by Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home:

Claire Rose Zisserson, age 13 of Plymouth, had her life tragically taken away in a motor vehicle accident. Claire was the loving daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Very) Zisserson. Claire was a bright, kind and caring girl with a beautiful heart. She loved her family, her friends and her teammates. She was a ray of sunshine to everyone around her. Claire was a gifted athlete with a passion for soccer and loved her LFC family. In addition to soccer, Claire excelled at basketball, cross country, and was a rising tennis star. Singing with her friends, making videos, and playing the piano were just a few of the things she enjoyed most. The staff and students at Rising Tide School will miss her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes. She was an excellent student with a bright future. Besides leaving her Mom and Dad, Claire was the loving sister of her brother Teddy. She leaves her maternal grandparents Lawrence and Barbara Very, paternal grandfather Howard Zisserson and the late Arlene Zisserson as well as her Grammy, Rita Schoolnik. She was the cherished niece of Andrew and Laura Lipka and Bonnie and Paul Hildred. Claire will be missed by her cousins Liz and Emily Lipka, Matthew, Zachary, Samuel and Jack Hildred. She held a special place in her heart for her dog Fozzy. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, Jan. 3rd, 2020 from 4 to 7: 30pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home-Manomet, 619 State Road, Plymouth. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to your favorite charity in Claire’s memory. Arrangements by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes. Visit www.cartmelldavis.com to sign the memorial guestbook and for directions.