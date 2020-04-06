re-zero-season-2-has-been-postponed?-here-is-all-we-know.

Re Zero is an anime series that has been adapted from a set of novels written by Tappei Nagatsuki.It follows the life of a very ordinary guy named Subaru Natsuki who lives in Japan. A small trip to the convenience store and he suddenly transported into a different world.He has the power to ” Return By Death” due to which he has the ability to return back from his own death by skipping time. Japanese Anime has been quite successful and has a lot of interesting plots that entice the audience.The show is so popular that to increse the fanbase it also has an english dubbed version. This version is available on Netflix. The end of the show had all of baffled as Rem had been attacked and is now in a coma like state because of it.Fans all over the world have been waiting for the sequel to release and give us further insight into the story.The first season covered most volumes but a fresh volume 19 has been released in Japan.This gives a lot of story for season 2 to follow.A trailer has been released that shows the protagonist in a field of corpses which has made it know that the show ids not going to shy away from darker themes and maintain the level that the first season has set.We also see a figure which is most probably the Witch Of Greed from the book. The conversation between Subaru and Emilia too is going to be shown extensively in the new season with the effects that it will have in the story further.The season 2 for Re Zero was all set to release in April 2020 but the date had to be push back due to he ongoing corona virus pandemic . The new date announced for the release is in July 2020, but we have no fixed date as of now.