rcmp-feared-larger-plot-for-hours-after-gunman’s-rampage-on-parliament-hill-in-2014

OTTAWA – Within an hour of gunfire erupting on Parliament Hill, RCMP assistant commissioner Gilles Michaud reached out to another senior officer with a direct and alarming demand.

“We need to determine whether we have [a] larger plot.”

The shootings at the National War Memorial and then Parliament Hill were the isolated fury of one man, but in the first hours fear was everywhere in downtown Ottawa, with concern Canada was under a broader attack.

There were reports of a shooting at the Rideau Centre mall near the hill, a suspicious package was reported on a downtown bridge, and a boat in the Ottawa River below Parliament got a visit from Gatineau Police to confirm it wasn’t a threat.

On Friday, the National Post obtained more than 800 pages of briefing notes and other communications from the RCMP through access to information laws, more than five years after they were requested. They show how confusion reigned throughout the morning, with terrifying possibilities taking hours to confirm as inaccurate.

Michael Zehaf-Bibeau began his rampage at the National War Memorial, killing Cpl. Nathan Cirillo just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2014.

From there he fled across the street, carjacking a ministerial vehicle to take him to the front entrance and storming into Parliament’s Centre Block before being gunned down by RCMP Const. Curtis Barrett and Parliament’s then Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers.

Barely four minutes elapsed from the first report to Zehaf-Bibeau’s death.

But It took hours for exactly what had happened to become clear.

At 10:21 a.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting, the first alert went out from the RCMP’s National Division command centre. It said only that there were “reports of shots fired inside the Parliament Buildings as well.”

The first briefing note sent to officers a few minutes later had a terrifying tone.

“At this time: report of gun fires from the roof of Parliament Hill Buildings. Not confirmed – Take all precautions.”



The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, at the National War Memorial.

Postmedia

That warning was removed from future updates as more information became clear, but police officers were seen scanning rooftops as they evacuated buildings and moved people to safety throughout the day.

In those early hours, Michaud wanted checks done with CSIS and other national security agencies to determine who Zehaf-Bibeau was and whether he was connected to a terrorist network that could pose a broader threat.

Mass shootings often come with reports of multiple gunmen that are later proven to be false and the hill shooting was no exception.

By noon, the boat in the Ottawa River had been checked out, reports of a shooting at an office building just a block from Parliament were found to be false

The second suspect took hours to dismiss as a rumour however, with briefing notes the force sent to members still listing it as unconfirmed as late as 3:30 p.m and it wasn’t definitively ruled out until 8:30 p.m.



RCMP tactical officers head towards the Langevin Block as police respond to an apparent terrorist attack in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2014.

Wayne Cuddington/Postmedia/File

Tension remained high with senior officers getting an alert around 7:30 p.m. with what would turn out to be another false alarm.

“Report from static post at 24 Sussex that heard shots coming from easterly direction.”

After the shooting, police spent hours going through the parliament buildings ensuring there were no other threats, hundreds of workers were stuck in the West Block of Parliament, then under construction, until late into the evening as officers secured the building.

Then commissioner Bob Paulson sent a note to Mounties across the country warning them to be extra vigilant, to keep an eye out for unattended bags and for anyone who shouldn’t be inside RCMP facilities.

Ultimately, it would be determined that Zehaf-Bibeau had acted alone and was motivated by political and religious beliefs.



RCMP tactical officers attempt to enter the Langevin Block as police respond to an apparent terrorist attack in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2014.

Wayne Cuddington/Postmedia/File

A review of the shooting noted communication failures because of the then security arrangement that saw the House and Senate each with their own security forces in addition to the RCMP patrolling the grounds. The new Parliamentary Protective Service was pulled together under RCMP command after the incident creating a unified security force.

The documents show senior officers also reached out to members across the country and especially in Ottawa with offers of mental health support.

The attack left officers across the country concerned about their safety, one wrote to Paulson asking about upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies where Mounties are often present in their traditional red serge.

The officer asked if they could have permission to wear full Sam Browne belts, allowing them to carry their weapon, which they often don’t do in the traditional uniform.

Paulson was direct.

“I’m on it. It will happen.”

• Email: rtumilty@postmedia.com | Twitter: ryantumilty