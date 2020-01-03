RB Leipzig warn Arsenal they won’t drop £70m asking price for Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig have told Arsenal they will not lower their £70million asking price for Dayot Upamecano, reports say.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new centre-back this month following a knee injury to Calum Chambers, which is set to keep the defender sidelined for nine months.

Mikel Arteta was keen to strengthen his defence before Chambers’ injury and had already identified Upamecano, 21, as an option.

Arsenal failed with a £55m bid for Upamecano last summer, as Leipzig refused to budge on their £70m valuation.

The Evening Standard claim Arsenal have made enquiries about signing Upamecano in January and have been told by Leipzig their asking price has not changed.

Arsenal hope Leipzig might soften their stance towards the end of the winter transfer window as Upamecano’s contract with the German side expires in the summer of 2021.

However, the Gunners are now exploring cheaper alternatives should they have to put plans to sign Upamecano on hold until the end of the season.

Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake is a possibility, while the Gunners have opened talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Jerome Boateng.

The German has long been linked with a switch back to the Premier League, having had a short spell with Manchester City before joining Bayern in 2011.

Bayern are prepared to offload Boateng, who turned 31 last September, and are demanding a £12.75m transfer fee.

Arsenal have only a modest budget for January after a busy summer window which saw them break their transfer record to land Nicolas Pepe.

After the injury to Chambers, Arteta clarified Arsenal would need to dip into the transfer market.

He said: ‘We’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That’s for sure. That’s our obligation. We’re going to be working on that.

‘My obligation is to give my opinion on the things I think we can improve.

‘Obviously we have some bad injury with Calum [Chambers] a few days ago that is going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is we’re not going to be able to do much.

‘I’m more concerned at the moment to get people back from injuries than signings and try to improve the players we have here, get everybody on board with what we’re trying to do.

‘If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity let’s do it.’

