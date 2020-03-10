rb-leipzig-vs.-tottenham:-champions-league-preview,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-to-watch-online,-news

Tottenham goes to RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League round of 16 second leg facing an uphill battle after losing the first leg 1-0. Tottenham has to win on the road in order to move on to the quarterfinals, needing to win by two goals or more or getting a 1-0 victory to force extra time, while just a goal from the hosts would force Tottenham to have to score three if it wants to move on.Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know: Viewing informationDate: Tuesday, March 10 | Time: 4 p.m. ETLocation: Red Bull Arena — Leipzig, GermanyTV: TNT and UniMas | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)Odds: RB Leipzig -185; Draw +340; Tottenham +470 (via William Hill Sportsbook) First leg recapTimo Werner’s second-half penalty was difference for Leipzig — making its Champions League knockout stage debut — in a 1-0 win away from home in London over Tottenham.

StorylinesRB Leipzig: Six matches unbeaten with just one total goal conceded in those matches, this team enters with its defense just in fantastic form. This is the best defense in the Bundesliga going up against a team in Tottenham without many of its top players who are still injured, like Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (arm). Expect the hosts to not sit back but to rather go at the opposing defense and try the kill the game off in the first half.Tottenham: Jose Mourinho's men are in a tricky spot. They must prioritize defending but know that they have to go in search of a goal. As a result, we will likely see Spurs play quite reserved and look to go on the counter with its speed up top. If RB Leipzig gets two goals, this one is probably over, and Mourinho knows that. Giovani Lo Celso will be key in the middle. If his creativity is there, Spurs will have a shot. PredictionTimo Werner gets two more goals in this tie and the hosts cruise into the round of 16. Pick: RB Leipzig 2, Tottenham 0.