razzies-2020:-cats-tops-awards-for-worst-films-of-year-with-a-dazzling-nine-nominations

Cats is the cream of the crop at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards for the worst films of 2020.

The musical blockbuster, whose star-studded cast included Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench and Taylor Swift, has been nominated for nine categories, after it was panned by critics earlier this year.

It joins ‘Rambo: Last Blood’, ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’ and others in the undesirable race for the “Worst Picture” gong.

Organisers have described the awards as “Tinsel Town’s least coveted 4.97-dollar statuette”.

Cats, The Musical: Film Characters 2019 – In pictures

A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood both received eight nominations, while Hellboy received five.

It will be the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

“Voting members of the Golden Raspberry Awards have sifted through a bumper crop of cinematic crud and made their selections for 2019’s worst achievements in film,” according to the awards website.

It described Cats as a “widely derided feline flop” and Rambo: Last Blood as “assaulting to the senses/insulting to the intelligence”.

Other categories include worst actor, worst actress, worst screen combo, worst screenplay and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Rebel Wilson scored two nominations, for Worst Supporting Actress in “Cats” and Worst Actress in “The Hustle.”

Previous winners include US President Donald Trump, who last year was named worst actor, and the film Fifty Shades Darker.