razor-blades-found-hidden-on-car-door-handle-in-temecula

Sheriff’s officials in Temecula are urging residents to pay special attention to their car door handles after authorities received two separate reports in the last week of razor blades being found on cars.

A motorist called Riverside County sheriff’s officials after finding the blades affixed to their car door handle about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 41000 block of Carleton Way in Temecula. The sharp edge of the blade was pointed up inside the car door handle, which could have cut the person’s hand. The person noticed the blades before entering the car and was not injured, sheriff’s officials said.

A day later, a deputy responded to the 31000 block of Daniel Way — about five miles from the first incident — after a resident found a single razor blade on the front of a vehicle. Authorities could not determine why the razor had been left on the car. Investigators don’t think the incidents are related.

The Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to use caution when opening car doors and immediately report any incidents to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest sheriff’s station at (951) 696-3000.