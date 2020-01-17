razing-of-qub-students’-union-evokes-many-happy-memories







Queen’s Students’ Union Zoe Salmon

Well-known faces have been recalling their fond memories of Queen’s University’s Students’ Union building after demolition work began this week.

The old union building closed in July 2018 for major redevelopment at its University Road site with a new temporary building opened on the Lisburn Road.

Its entertainment venue, the Mandela Hall, known as the McMordie until 1986, hosted top music acts including U2, The Clash, Ed Sheeran and Radiohead.

The union was over 50 years old and among those who passed through its doors was former Miss Northern Ireland Zoe Salmon (40), who spent five years studying law at QUB before qualifying as a solicitor in 2004.

The ex-Blue Peter presenter told the Belfast Telegraph: “I went to many gigs in the Mandela Hall and loved all the live music and student atmosphere.

“After lectures and tutorials, The Speakeasy was the place to go for drinks and to meet friends.

“I had many a great night walking home late after partying and thinking that I had to get up for lectures the next day.