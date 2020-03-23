razer-kraken-x-usb-review

Light is the new black in the gaming hardware space. From tiny mice like the Razer Viper Mini to tenkeyless keyboards like the Hexgears Nova, cramming more features into smaller, lighter packages is becoming increasingly popular.The Razer Kraken X USB continues this trend. Weighing in at a meagre 275g, it’s one of the lightest gaming headsets I’ve tested, and yet Razer has managed to equip it with full 7.1 surround sound and a pair of powerful 40mm Neodymium drivers. Coupled with a surprisingly reasonable price tag, the Kraken X USB is quite a compelling choice for PC gamers wanting a capable yet affordable wired surround sound headset.

Design

Lightweight design doesn’t sacrifice build quality

Comfortable over extended gaming sessions

Lack of braided cable is a bummer

One of the big selling points for the Kraken X USB is how light it is. 275g is significantly lighter than your average gaming headset: the Razer Kraken Ultimate, for instance, clocks in at 390g, and it never felt particularly heavy during my testing. Shaving off all those grams makes a big difference. Not only is the Kraken X USB easier to pick up and travel with, its on-ear presence is far less noticeable. I felt no discomfort using the headset throughout a full work day plus a lengthy post-work gaming session. The soft memory foam ear cushions and padded headband apply a light but firm pressure that keeps the headset stable without sacrificing comfort.For as light as it is, though, the Kraken X USB doesn’t feel cheap or insubstantial. The frame and headband are hardy and resilient, easily capable of surviving a decent amount of wear and tear. It’s too bad the same can’t be said of the USB cable. Instead of a braided cable or the Speedflex material seen in many of its recent products, Razer has gone for a basic plastic USB cable here. This makes it far more prone to snagging on objects or getting tangled, not to mention increasing its vulnerability to cuts, tears and other damage. As a cost-cutting measure to reduce the Kraken X USB’s price, it makes sense, but it’s still a noticeable compromise compared to the rest of Razer’s recent products.The other key component of a gaming headset’s design is the microphone. For the Kraken X USB, Razer has mounted it on a flexible arm that, though short, has a good range of movement to account for folks with various head shapes as well as different volumes of speech. The only knock I have against it is the fact the arm cannot be removed or retracted, so the mic is always there in your peripheral vision. It’s easy enough to tune out, but it can’t be completely ignored.

Performance

Strong audio quality for its size and price

Surround sound implementation is solid

Has a few too many compatibility issues

Smaller and lighter headsets typically pack less power than their larger counterparts, but Razer has managed to cram some impressive audio chops into the Kraken X USB’s slight frame. Its 40mm drivers pump out clear and sharp sound that retains its clarity even when you crank the volume up to near-deafening levels. Bass notes thrum with appropriate force, ensuring gunshots, collisions and explosions all hit as hard as they should. Audio quality isn’t quite as high as, say, the Razer Kraken Ultimate or Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, but considering both those headsets retail for twice as much as the Kraken X USB, that’s to be expected.The ace up the Kraken X USB’s sleeve, however, is its virtual 7.1 surround sound implementation. Using proprietary Razer technology, the headset takes positional audio from games and compatible media files and splits it out across front-left, front-centre, front-right, back-left, back-right, direct left and direct right channels, plus an extra subwoofer. The tech is solid, clearly separating audio sources across those channels in relation to their position in 3D space.In The Evil Within 2, for instance, I had no trouble identifying where monsters were creeping up on me from so I could scurry away to a suitable hiding spot. Similarly, it was easy to pinpoint where enemy fire was coming from in Destiny 2 and dial in my aim accordingly. For as good as the surround sound implementation is, though, actually getting it working on your PC can be a little tricky. First of all, you need to be running the 64-bit version of Windows 10, as it’s the only operating system that the 7.1 technology works on. From there, you need to install a separate Razer surround sound app that sits alongside the standard Razer Synapse app. You need a Razer account to activate the surround sound feature using a code included in the Kraken X USB’s box. Fortunately, once you’ve activated the feature it’s tied to your Razer account, so you can take advantage of it across multiple PCs.Unfortunately, I had to contend with a number of other compatibility issues when testing the Kraken X USB. When I first plugged it in, there was a crackling sound whenever I activated 7.1 surround sound. A quick Google search revealed that this was related to certain USB ports lacking sufficient grounding to prevent signal interference. I hadn’t previously experienced any issues connecting other USB headsets to that same USB port, but it seems the Kraken X USB is simply more sensitive to interference than the competition.Switching to a different USB port solved this issue, but soon after I encountered a different problem entirely. Apropos nothing, the audio balance gave up the ghost, cranking up the right ear and almost entirely muting the left ear. I checked all the balance and audio mix settings in both Razer’s apps and Windows itself, and I even tried re-installing the complete Razer Synapse and surround sound suite, but it was all to no avail. The only solution I could find was to switch from using my PC’s front-panel USB ports to using the rear ports connected directly to the motherboard. This isn’t an unprecedented solution – some devices simply require the higher power provided by the direct USB ports on the rear to function correctly. Still, it is an inconvenience for folks who prefer to connect peripherals to a USB hub or their front-facing USB ports. It’s possible I just lucked out with this issue and other PCs might have no problem powering the Kraken X USB through front-facing USB ports, but it’s worth keeping in mind if the back of your PC isn’t easily accessible.

Features

Pop-out mute button makes checking mic status quick and easy

Green earcup lighting is neat, though lacks full RGB support

Razer has taken a less-is-more approach to the Kraken X USB’s features. There are just two quick-access controls situated on the left earcup: a mute button and a volume wheel. The mute button is pretty neat, as it pops out when you’re muted and sits recessed when the mic is active. Checking the status of your mic is as simple as brushing a finger over the button, which I found quite handy.Having a volume wheel is also useful, especially as it’s positioned on the bottom of the left earcup where it’s both easy to reach and adjust. The resistance of the wheel is a little lower than I’d like, but that’s mostly a personal preference. Dialling in the right volume is still a cinch.The only other notable feature of the Kraken X USB is its LED lighting. Each earcup glows with the signature Razer green, and that’s the only colour available – folks wanting full RGB will be left wanting. Fortunately, if you prefer a more inconspicuous look, you can turn the lighting off through the Razer Synapse app.

Verdict

Compact design balances comfort with performance

A very good price for 7.1 surround sound

Should you buy it?If you’ve got the PC set-up to take advantage of it, the Razer Kraken X USB is an excellent surround sound headset at a very attractive price. Its lightweight design is snug and comfortable even throughout marathon gaming sessions, its audio is bigger and more powerful than its small frame would imply and its surround sound implementation is clear and consistent. Just make sure you’re running the right version of Windows 10 and have access to your PC’s rear-facing USB ports before throwing down your hard-earned cash.Pricing and availability

Specifications

