ravi-teja,-pawan-kalyan-to-star-in-the-remake-of-kollywood-blockbuster-vikram-vedha?

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 19: 38 [IST]

Just a couple days back, we’d reported that superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati may interact in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. And today, reports are doing the rounds that another multi-starrer film is planned that could star Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja in the lead. Yes, that right was heard by you! In accordance with a written report in cinejosh.com, Gopala Gopala fame director Kishore Kumar Pardasani, known as Dolly also, is likely to remake a Kollywood biggie in Telugu and really wants to rope in Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja for exactly the same. The movie involved is Vikram Vedha which arrived in 2017 and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apparently, Kishore Kumar is making changes in the script to be able to impress the Tollywood audience. The remake will undoubtedly be made by Ram Talluri beneath the banner of SRT Entertainments. Interestingly, Ravi Teja has recently caused the banner doubly his film Nela Ticket and Disco Raja were bankrolled by SRT Entertainments. For Kalyan, he shares an excellent rapport with Ram Talluri and therefore, we will not be surprised if both of these actually seriously board for the project. Though there’s been no official announcement concerning the film or its star cast as yet, we hear the makers will confirm the news headlines very soon. Currently, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his anticipated film highly, Vakeel Saab that is the remake of Bollywood hit, Pink. Ravi Teja also offers a film lined-up for release and its own Gopichand Malineni’s directorial venture Krack. The cop-drama features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Samuthirakani and Sarathkumar in important roles. Has Krish Jagarlamudi Approached Anushka Shetty For Pawan Kalyan Starrer?